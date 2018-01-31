Haunted House Coming to Collins Street Prison

The first plans for the Old Joliet Prison on Collins Street have been announced. Elgin based company Evil Intentions has announced online that it will be turning the Joliet landmark into a haunted house for the 2018 Halloween season. The attraction, entitled Joliet Haunted Prison, invites people to “… experience real fear inside the massive two story cell blocks. Evil Intentions is opening the doors to the terrifying Old Joliet Prison” In December, the Joliet City Council voted to approve an agreement with the Illinois Department of Corrections to stabilize and find use for the facility. The Joliet Correctional Center originally closed in 2002.