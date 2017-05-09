Head On Crash Kills Aurora Man

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2006, file photo Illinois State Police Sgt. Mike Vorreyer walks from his patrol car to issue a ticket for speeding to a driver on Interstate Highway 72 near Jacksonville, Ill. The Illinois State Police will lay off more than 460 troopers and close five regional headquarters by this fall, Acting Director Jonathon Monken said Tuesday, March 24, 2010. With retirements added, the current force of about 2,000 troopers will be reduced by about 600, or 30 percent. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

A deadly crash in Kendall County takes the life of an Aurora man. The head one collision happened Sunday morning just before 9am on Route 71 north of Hughes Road. A Chevy Blazer was traveling southbound on Route 71 and crossed over the center line and crashed head-on into a Lexus driven by 49-year old Robert Hoglund of Aurora. The driver of the blazer, 18 year old Julia Frick of Marseille suffered injuries and was transported to the hospital. The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.