Head of DCFS Promises Changes Following Death of Joliet Toddler in April

The head of Illinois’s DCFS is vowing change following the death of Semaj Crosby earlier this year in Joliet Township. The 17-month-old girl was found dead in her house in April, a day after the agency found no obvious safety concerns in the home. Speaking to a House-Senate committee yesterday in Chicago, DCFS head Beverly Walker said they have already taken steps to better analyze new cases. Walker said the changes were in response to shortcomings outlined in a report released in May that detailed the agency’s handling of the Crosby case. Among the changes, caseworkers will be notified of any other open investigations of abuse or neglect of the same family, and end a controversial program, rewarding case workers for closing out cases quickly.