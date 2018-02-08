Heavy Snowfall Expected in Will County

Residents of Will County are bracing for what could be one of the biggest snowstorm in the past three years. A winter storm warning takes effect starting at 6:00 pm Thursday evening and will last through Friday night at 9:00 p.m. for a weather system that could leave anywhere from 8 to 14 inches of snow. Forecasters say it’s a relatively narrow band of heavy snow that will lead to difficult to impossible travel conditions and poor visibility. You are asked to avoid unnecessary travel but if you must travel you are told to use extreme caution and allow plenty of time to reach your destination.