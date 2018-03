The Will County Sheriff’s Office is announcing that Mr. Wayne Gallinger of New Lenox has been found. Boone County police contacted the Sheriff’s office to inform them that they had located Gallinger in Boone County jurisdiction. He was found safe and unharmed. Gallinger was reported missing by his family after he left his residence yesterday around 10 a.m. in his vehicle and had not been seen since. Arrangements are now being made to reunite him with his family.