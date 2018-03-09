Heritage Grove Middle School 8th Grader Going to National Spelling Bee

Heritage Grove Middle School eighth grader Gabriel Ennin will represent Will County in the national Spelling Bee this year.

Ennin bested 46 other competitors on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 to advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee from May 27 through June 1, 2018 in Washington, D.C.

The competition was held at Lockport East High School.

Every year, the Will County Regional Office of Education holds a spelling bee, and the winner takes part in the national spelling bee in Washington, D.C. The Scripps competition is one of the oldest in the country. More than 11 million students participate in it every year.

Students from all seven District 202 middle schools competed at the regional bee.

Heritage Grove’s Kevin Fan represented Will County in the national Spelling Bee last year as a seventh grader.

Other District 202 competitors included:

· Aux Sable: Gia Gurgone (8th grade)

· Drauden Point: Brennan Burns (7 th grade)

· Indian Trail: Knowledge Wright (7th grade)

· Ira Jones: Kimber Larson (7th grade)

· John F. Kennedy: Danner “Dan” Santiago (7th grade)