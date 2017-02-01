Heroin Bags Found in Woman’s Bra in Braidwood Traffic Stop

A 34-year-old Essex woman was arrested after police found heroin hidden in her bra while conducting a traffic stop in Braidwood. It was 6:00pm Tuesday night that Tiffany Emanuelson was pulled over by Braidwood police for driving with a cracked windshield. Emanuelson consented to a drug dog searching the vehicle and the dog indicated to officers that there was contraband in the car. Upon being informed by authorities of the dog’s findings, Emanuelson produced four bags of heroin from her bra. She has been charged with possession of a controlled substance.