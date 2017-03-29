Heroin Overdose Led to Inmate Death on Stateville Transport Bus

A 49-year-old inmate who was found unresponsive on a transport bus to Stateville last month died of a drug overdose according to the Will County coroner’s office. Clifford Nelson was being transferred from the Cook County Jail to the Stateville Correctional Center on the morning of February 27th when he was found unresponsive by prison officials. Nelson was taken to Presence St. Joseph Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. Autopsy and toxicological reports state that Nelson’s death occurred due to an overdose on heroin and fentanyl and has been classified as an accident. Nelson was being transferred from the Cook County Jail into the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections due to parole violation for a previous theft conviction.