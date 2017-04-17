HHGregg Store Near Joliet Mall Evacuated After Fire

Firefighters quickly extinguished a small brush fire outside the HHgregg store in Joliet on Saturday afternoon. It was just before 3 p.m. when a customer ran into the store and alerted employees to the blaze in some bushes in the back of the store. Smoke could be seen outside the store near the Louis Joliet Mall even after the fire was extinguished. By 3:15 p.m., the store had reopened and customers were back inside shopping despite the lingering smell of smoke. No one was hurt and there are no known damages caused by the fire at this time.

Earlier this month, HHGregg announced the closing of all of its 220 stores nationwide, including the Joliet location, by the end of May.