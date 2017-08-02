Hickory Street Inmate Asks State Supreme Court to Hear Case

One of the three individuals convicted in the 2013 double murder of two Joliet men on Hickory Street is trying to take their case to the State Supreme Court. 23-year-old Bethany McKee was convicted in 2014 for her role in the murders of Eric Glover and Terrance Rankins and sentenced to life in prison. McKee was part of a plan with Joshua Miner, Adam Landerman and Alissa Massaro to rob Rankins and Glover. It was during the robbery that Landerman and Miner strangled the two men to death. Miner and Landerman were also given life sentences. Massaro was allowed to plea to a lesser charge for her testimony and received a 10-year-sentence. Her projected parole date according to the Department of Corrections in in 2018. McKee’s attorney is arguing that her life sentence in unconstitutional due her age at the time of the crime and lack of a criminal record. There is no word on when the Illinois Supreme Court will make their decision as to whether or not they will hear the case.