Hidden In Plain Sight Trailer to Help Educate Parents About Teen Drug Use

By Evan Bredeson
|
Apr 18, 5:37 PM

The Heroin Epidemic Relief Organization (HERO) has joined forces with Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow, the New Lenox Police Department, and Lincoln-Way Christian Church with a traveling educational program that will teach parents to spot signs their teens are using heroin or other illegal substances. The team has joined together to fund “Hidden In Plain Sight,” which is a trailer containing an 8-foot by 16-foot model bedroom that shows parents dozens of places where a teenager might hide heroin or other dangerous narcotics. The trailer will be unveiled at the New Lenox Police Department on Wednesday April 19th 3:30pm. The overall goal is to teach parents to spot the signs of heroin/opioid use or the use of alcohol early so they can intervene and save their children’s lives.

Brian Kirk From the Heroin Epidemic Relief Organization on the “Hidden in Plain Sight” Trailer

