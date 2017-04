Lincoln-Way East high school athletes collect 777 non-perishable food items in an effort to “stock the shelves” at the Frankfort Food Pantry. Approximately 165 Griffin athletes participated in the memory of a former softball player’s mother, Linda Ernat. She was a volunteer at the Frankfort Food Pantry and she passed away suddenly. Softball coach Elizabeth Pawlicki says they started the event as a tribute to Ernat in 2014. The baseball and softball teams helped collect the food.