High School Football Playoffs Schedule

The IHSA Football playoffs begin this Friday night, October 27th. Thirteen teems from the Joliet area qualified for the playoffs. First round game times are listed below.
8A
Joliet West at LW East Friday 7PM
Niles ND at Minooka Friday 7PM WJOL and WJOLTV.com
Warren Township at Bolingbrook Friday 7:30PM
7A
Rockford East at LW Central Friday 7PM
Jacobs at LW West Sat 6PM
Andrew at Plain North Friday 7PM
6A
Providence at Richards Friday 7PM
5A
Woodstock North at Lemont Friday 7PM
4A
Kewanee at Morris Sat 2PM
Coal City at Taylorville Sat 3PM
3A
Elmwood-Brimfield at Wilmington Sat 6PM
Paxton Buckley Loda at Peotone Friday 7PM