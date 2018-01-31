High School Official Shortage At Critical Levels

There’s an officiating shortage at schools across the country including Illinois. Bob Gardner Executive Director of the National Federation of High Schools explains that unsportsmanlike behavior is the number one reason officials don’t return to the job. Officials at the high school level don’t feel they’re respected.

Gardner spoke with the Scott Slocum show and says it’s becoming difficult to schedule high schools games on the same night. The NFHS has started an aggressive recruiting campaign to attract athletic officials. They’re using social media to attract young people to get their officiating license. They’re offering online courses to teach the nuances sports. All high school sports are seeing a drop in referees. The sport in critical need is wrestling. The NFHS is appealing to young men and women who have wrestled and would like to officiate. To learn more about being a high school referee go to NFHS.org.