High Speed Rail Project Will Impact Route 53 Traffic In Wilmington

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that closures will take place near the intersection of Illinois 53 and Strip Mine Road, in Wilmington beginning today. The improvements are part of the Chicago-to-St. Louis high-speed rail program. In order to complete the work, Strip Mine Road will be closed at the railroad tracks west of Illinois 53. A posted detour will direct westbound traffic on Strip Mine Road to go south on Illinois 53, west on Coal City Road and north on Illinois 129 to meet back with Strip Mine Road. Eastbound Strip Mine Road traffic will take the reverse route.

Daily lane closures will continue to take place on Illinois 53, as needed. The closures will reduce the roadway to one lane with flaggers while construction activities are in progress. Illinois 53 traffic will be shifted to temporary pavement. The overall project is expected to be completed in Fall 2017.

The upgrades are part of the high-speed rail program to accommodate passenger service between Chicago and St. Louis at speeds up to 110 mph, reducing the length of the trip by one hour. The entire corridor is tentatively scheduled to be complete by the end of 2017. Approximately 150 crossings along the route will be improved to include additional safety features.