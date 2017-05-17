The History Channel’s “American Pickers” Will Be In Illinois Searching For Hidden Treasures

Are you a collector of things? If so, “American Pickers” may want to speak with you. Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz are bringing their show to Illinois this June and they’re looking for people with interesting items and stories to tell. The Midwest pickers travel across the country looking for sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them. They’re on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. If you have a hidden treasure and know someone who does you can contact them at Americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST. American Pickers airs on the History Channel.

From left, Mike Wolfe, Danielle Colby and Frank Fritz