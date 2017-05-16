Home Opener for Joliet Slammers 2017 Season

The Joliet Slammers season opens at home on Tuesday, May 16th against the Traverse City Beach Bums with $2 tickets as part of the Slammers $2 Tuesday.The 2017 season will kick-off with 11 games on the schedule for May presented by ATI Physical Therapy. In addition, three education days will take place on Wednesday, May 17, Thursday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 24. All education days begin at 10:05 am.

The first fireworks of the season will take place post-game on Superhero Night on Friday, May 19. Superheroes, provided by Magic, Music and More, include Spiderman, Captain America, Wonder Woman, and Mrs. Incredible. All superheroes will be at the stadium for autographs and pictures. Fans may dress up for the evening and any participants will receive a free small drink voucher.

Bike Night will be held on Thursday, May 25 with a pre-game parade around the field with motorcycles from the Christian Motorcycle Association. Thursday will also feature $2 drink specials for Slammers Thirsty Thursday presented by Bud Light.

Lastly, Teacher Appreciation Night is set for Tuesday, May 30. Tickets are only $2 and teachers can bring their school ID to enter into a teacher-only raffle.

Tickets can be purchased online at jolietslammers.com or at the Box Office located at 1 Mayor Art Schultz Drive, Joliet, IL 60432. Call (815) 722-2287 with questions.