Home Where Joliet Township Toddler Died Burns to Ground

The house where 16-month-old Semaj Crosby died last month, was on fire on Saturday morning. WJOL has learned that at approximately 6:00am first responders were called to the residence at 309 Louis Road in Joliet Township. East Joliet Fire Department and the New Lenox Fire Department were on the scene and the house was fully engulfed in flames. Due to the extent of the fire, the East Joliet Fire Department advised they would allow the house to burn out while maintaining control. The cause of the fire is unknown but the State Fire Marshall’s office will conduct an investigation to attempt to determine the cause and origin of the fire. 309 Louis Rd is the same residence that Semaj Crosby had lived in and was found deceased in on April 26. The sheriff’s office had released control of the house late last week. The house had been tagged as unfit for habitation by the Will County Land Use Department and the owner was attempting to make all the necessary repairs.

Posted by David Stocking on Saturday, May 6, 2017