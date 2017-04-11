Homeless Man Accused of Attempting to Sexually Assault Woman in Vacant Joliet Home

A homeless man is accused of forcing a woman into a vacant Joliet home and attempting to sexually assault her on Monday night. It was near the intersection Clay Street and Youngs Avenue that a man grabbed the woman and forced her inside a vacant home where he is said to have beaten her and sexually groped her while he attempted to remove her clothes. She was eventually able to strike the man and break free, then fleeing to a nearby gas station to contact police. She received only bruises from the incident. The woman led officers to the house in question and inside found 26-year-old Joseph McCloud. McCloud was arrested at the home in the 500 block of Clay Street and charged with aggravated battery, unlawful restraint, criminal sexual abuse and criminal trespassing.