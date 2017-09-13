Homeless Man Arrested After Alleged Retail Theft at Joliet Gas Station
By Evan Bredeson
|
Sep 13, 2017 @ 10:42 PM

A 62-year-old homeless man was arrested after stealing food and drink from a Joliet gas station. David K. Towner entered a gas station in the 1800 block of W. Jefferson Street on Tuesday afternoon and attempted to leave the store with several items without paying for them. Towner was located by officers a short time later and was charged with retail theft. This is the latest in a string of recent incidents involving Towner and local law enforcement. Within the last week Towner has been arrested for two separate incidents in which he was found inside both D’Arcy Buick GMC and Hawk Chevrolet after closing hours. He was also arrested for allegedly destroying flower pots outside the Will County Courthouse.

Related Content

Frankfort Amateur Rib Cook Off This Saturday
Former Dance Coach Returns To JCA
Reports Finds DCFS Mismanagement
Will County Sheriff’s Department Seeking Pub...
Channahon Man and Three Others Allegedly Encourage...
Gas Station in Wilmington Township Robbed Over Wee...
Comments