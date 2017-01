A 19-year-old homeless teenager was arrested on Thursday night after he allegedly broke into several homes and stole a man’s identity. Dreshawn Hamler is accused of breaking into a house on Crete Boulevard and a home on Division Street in Crete. Hamler is also said to have taken a Discover card from one of the homes and purchase $300 worth of merchandise. His bond was set at $250,000 in Will County Court.