Dignity Memorial has asked a local VFW Post to assist in burial and honoring two homeless veterans. The Wilmington VFW Post 2967 Honor Squad will conduct the ceremony on Wednesday December 27th, 2017 at 2 pm at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Wallace E. Boyd, Army 1964-70 and Melvin Harris, Army 1978-82 will receive honors. Both veterans have no family or friends attending the services. The public may attend and honor these veterans.