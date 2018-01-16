Homer Glen, Braidwood and Frankfort Residents Take Top Three Spots in Photo Contest

After eight months of competition, a Homer Glen man’s photo of a snow-capped cardinal at Isle a la Cache preserve swooped in at the last moment to win the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s 2017 Preserve the Moment photo contest.



John D’Agostino said he spotted the cardinal foraging for food in the Romeoville preserve on Christmas Eve. He was the last monthly finalist chosen by Forest Preserve judges from 725 entries submitted during the contest period, which ran from May 1st through December 31st.



After being informed of his win, D’Agostino said he was happy to see so many other photographers submitting their work, which will encourage others to explore the preserves.



“Photography can be a lot of work, but seeing others appreciate the time and effort I have put into it is very gratifying,” he said in an email. “I spend a lot of time in the preserves, running trails or walking my dog, and photography is just another way I can enjoy them.”



The contest’s overall winners were chosen from among the eight finalists by members of the public, who voted on the Forest Preserve’s Facebook page, from January 4th-10th. Coming in second was August’s finalist, Kathy Bobal of Braidwood, for her photo of a monarch caterpillar munching on a milkweed leaf at Rock Run Rookery Preserve in Joliet. In third place was July’s finalist, Michael Fagan of Frankfort, for his photo of a stunning sunset at McKinley Woods in Channahon.



All of the photo submissions can be viewed on the Forest Preserve’s Flickr page.