Homer Glen Man Accused of Hitting Dog with Ax After Child Bitten

A 34-year-old Homer Glen man was arrested on Friday after he allegedly tried to kill his dog with an ax. Charles Kazukauskas has been charged with one count of aggravated animal cruelty. It was on the morning of May 22 that Kazukauskas took his German Shepherd to a local vet to be euthanized. After the vet put the dog down Kazukauskas was questioned by the professional as to a wound to the dog’s head and shoulder. Kazukauskas allegedly admitted to the veterinarian that he tried to kill the animal after the dog bit his young son. He is said to have taken the dog into the garage and hit the dog with an ax three times. Kazukauskas then took his dog to a vets office after he was unable to kill the pet. The young boy was treated for a wound to his forehead at an area hospital. Kazukauskas bond was set at $75,000.