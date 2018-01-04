Homer Glen Man Wins December Portion of Forest Preserve Photo Contest

Now that a Homer Glen man’s photo of a snowcapped cardinal has been chosen as the December winner of the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s “Preserve the Moment” photo contest, voting will begin on overall winners for 2017.
John D’Agostino said he took the cardinal photo at Isle a la Cache preserve in Romeoville, which he called a “little wildlife hot spot” in Will County.
D’Agostino said he participated in the contest to challenge himself to “actually tell a story” with his photos. “I love wildlife, and I thought it would be a good way to share what we have right here in our backyard.”
The 2017 contest began on May 1 and concluded Dec. 31. A total of 725 photos were submitted, and one winning photo was chosen each month. Eight monthly finalists will now compete for votes at Facebook.com/WillCoForests. Voting begins Thursday, Jan. 4, and ends Wednesday, Jan. 10. The top three vote-getters will win prizes.
To view all of the contest photos entries, visit Flickr.com/WillCoForests. For more information on Forest Preserve District programs and events, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.