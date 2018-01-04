Homer Glen Man Wins December Portion of Forest Preserve Photo Contest



John D’Agostino said he took the cardinal photo at Isle a la Cache preserve in Romeoville, which he called a “little wildlife hot spot” in Will County.







D’Agostino said he participated in the contest to challenge himself to “actually tell a story” with his photos. “I love wildlife, and I thought it would be a good way to share what we have right here in our backyard.”







The 2017 contest began on May 1 and concluded Dec. 31. A total of 725 photos were submitted, and one winning photo was chosen each month. Eight monthly finalists will now compete for votes at Facebook.com/WillCoForests . Voting begins Thursday, Jan. 4, and ends Wednesday, Jan. 10. The top three vote-getters will win prizes.




