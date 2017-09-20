Homer Glen Teen Wins State Championship in Golf

A local teen girl is a State Champion in golf. Thirteen year old Lizzie Anderson from Homer Jr. High School won the Illinois Elementary School Association for girls division at Kellogg Golf Course in Peoria. Anderson shot a 76. She spoke with the Scott Slocum show and says she started playing at age 11 and then won her first tournament a year later.

Lizzie’s professional couch is Lee Miller from Cog Hill. Anderson was named girl player of the year in her age bracket. She was also the 2016-17 Cog Hill Jr. tour girls player of the year. Next year she’ll attend Lockpork High School and will keep on playing. Her best round was 69 at Inwood.