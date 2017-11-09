Homer Glen Woman Wins October Forest Preserve Photo Contest

A sun-drenched sycamore tree festooned with fall foliage won the October portion of the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Preserve the Moment photo contest.







The photo was taken by Vida Gilvydis of Homer Glen at McKinley Woods – Kerry Sheridan Grove in Channahon. Gilvydis noticed the tree after she attended a bird walk program at the preserve. She said she was drawn to the tree’s beauty and texture and the way the light was shining on its white trunk and red-and-gold leaves.







“I love photography and I absolutely love nature and the outdoors,” she said.







Gilvydis began taking pictures eight years ago after attending a photography course for adults at Joliet Junior College. She also is a member of the Morton Arboretum Photography Club.







Honorable mentions in October were awarded to: Roland Saenz of Bolingbrook for a black-and-white photo of a duck preparing for flight at Whalon Lake in Naperville; Michael Fagan of Frankfort for two photos from Hickory Creek Junction in New Lenox, a green heron perched atop a branch and oak trees in a woodland; and Chuck Medrano of Mokena for a chubby-cheeked chipmunk at Messenger Woods Nature Preserve in Homer Glen.







Two more monthly winners will be chosen for November and December. The category for November is structures and December’s category is open. Six monthly winners have been chosen since the contest began on May 1. Once the contest concludes on Dec. 31, all eight monthly winners will compete for top honors via public voting on the District’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/WilCoForests. The top three vote-getters will win prizes







Photos must be taken by amateur photographers age 18 or older, and they must be snapped in a Will County forest preserve during the contest period. For all of the contest rules and a list of Will County forest preserves, visit ReconnectWithNature.org . To view all of the contest submissions to date, visit the District's Flickr page, Flickr.com/WillCoForests

Flickr.com/WillCoForests

.