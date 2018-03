A Homer Glenn man was arrested on Tuesday on charges of possessing child pornography. Phillip R. Plechsmid has been charged with three counts of possession of child pornography. An investigation into Plechsmid began in early 2017 after Will County official learned of child pornography being downloaded to an IP address in connection with Plechsmid. A search of Plechsmid’s computer reportedly turned up several illegal videos. His bond has been set at $50,000.