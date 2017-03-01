Homer Township Primary Results

Primary election results from the Homer Township consolidated Republican primary have been tabulated.

Pam Meyers will advance in the local election over Vicki Bozen for Homer Township supervisor, 60-percent to 40-percent, according to the Will County clerk’s website. Linsey Sowa beat out Cindy Kedzierski for township clerk. Mike DeVivo defeated Bob LePretre for highway commissioner.

John Kruczek, Edward Kalas, Tom Fijan and George Offord will be the four trustee candidates. The local election will be held April 4th.