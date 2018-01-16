“Hoops for D86” to Return This February
By Evan Bredeson
|
Jan 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM

The Joliet Grade Schools Foundation for Educational Excellence will host its fifth annual “Hoops for D86” fundraiser on Saturday, February 3rd. The basketball tournament will take place in the field house at Joliet West High School, 401 N. Larkin Avenue, and feature players from Joliet Public Schools District 86 schools. In addition, District 86 administrators will play members of a community team, including WJOL’s Kevin Kollins and Evan Bredeson, during a game scheduled for 2:15 p.m. The event is scheduled to run from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and is open to the public. Admission is $2.00 for adults and $1.00 for students.  Concessions and raffle tickets will be available to purchase.”Hoops for D86″ is presented by ExxonMobil. Proceeds from the event will be awarded in classroom grants to benefit Joliet Public Schools District 86 students.  Since 2004, the Joliet Grade Schools Foundation has awarded 311 grants totaling over $355,000.  

