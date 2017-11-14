Hospital Gala Raises $250-Thousand & Founders Award Recipients

The 24th Annual Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center gala raised more than a quarter of a million dollars. More than 400 guests attended the fundraiser at the Hilton Oak Brook Hills Resort on November 4th. The fundraiser benefited the new Rapid Diagnostic Chest Pain Unit, of PSJMC’s comprehensive heart and vascular care program.

Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center President Robert J. Erickson says as they expand and enhance services, “it is a powerful yet humbling affirmation to accept such generous support.”

The Founders’ Award, PSJMC’s highest honor, was presented to William J. Farrell, M.D., MBA, of Orland Park, Orthopaedic Surgeon of Parkview Orthopaedic Group and Tricia L. Simpson, of Frankfort, Manager, Midwest Public Affairs and Government Affairs at ExxonMobil.

Dr. Farrell is a board-certified orthopaedic surgeon and American Board of Physician Specialties. Dr. Farrell served as PSJMC’s medical staff president from 2015-2016 and is Chair of the Medical Center’s Orthopaedics Council.

Ms. Simpson is Chair of the PSJMC’s Foundation Board of Trustees along with many other Joliet area organizations including: Rialto Square Theater Foundation, Community Foundation of Joliet, Illinois River Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross and Joliet Partners in Education. Tricia is also 2014 ATHENA Award winner from the Joliet Chamber of Commerce.