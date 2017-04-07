Hot Embers Fall Behind Wall Re-Igniting Monday’s Fire

High winds on Thursday may have re-ignited a blaze that was struck on Monday. Fire crews on Friday morning were back on the scene of a fire at a maintenance building of the Will County Forest Preserve. Joliet East Fire Department Chief Robert Scholtes tells WJOL that hot embers fell behind a tin wall and then the ceiling collapsed. Workers saw the smoke this morning and the Joliet East fire department dispatched all three trucks to the scene on Cherry Hill Road in Joliet. The State Fire Marshall is still investigating the cause of the initial blaze on Monday. No on was hurt. But seven maintenance vehicles including dump trucks were completely destroyed in the fire.