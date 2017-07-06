House Budget Override Vote Set

The next state budget showdown is coming this afternoon, with Governor Rauner on the brink of a major political defeat. The House adjourned yesterday without taking a vote to override Governor Rauner’s veto of the budget passed over the weekend, as the Senate has already done. Rauner urged the 15 House Republicans who backed the budget not to vote to override. He railed against Speaker Michael Madigan and the Democrats, saying they were angling to create a crisis that would hurt innocent people in order to force a tax hike without having to make changes to the system. The budget contains an income tax hike, but none of the so-called reforms on which Rauner has been insisting.