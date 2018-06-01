How Will You Celebrate National Donut Day?
By Dawn DeSart
|
Jun 1, 2018 @ 5:35 AM

Today is National Donut Day, and plenty of places are offering free donuts to celebrate. Dunkin’ Donuts is giving away a free donut with any beverage purchase. Burger King is offering a “flame-grilled donut” — just not in Illinois. Papa John’s is handing out a free order of hot Donut Holes with any online purchase. And, Krispy Kreme is offering one free donut, all day with no purchase necessary.

National Donut Day started in 1938 as a way to honor The Salvation Army Donut Lassies who served the treat to soldiers during World War I. Years later, the first day of June continues to be celebrated as a way to remember the Donut Lassies women — and their morale-boosting efforts.

