Huey Lewis Cancels Taste of Joliet Appearance and All 2018 Shows

The Taste of Joliet is now looking for a new Friday headliner for this summer. “Huey Lewis and the News” were scheduled to play at Joliet Memorial Stadium on June 22nd but not anymore. On his twitter page, Huey Lewis announced that all 2018 performances are canceled after losing most of his hearing before a show over two months ago. He says doctors believe he as Meniere’s disease and can not perform until he improves. The Taste of Joliet will take place at Joliet Memorial Stadium from June 22nd to June 24th.

UPDATE: The Joliet Park District has given WJOL the following statement regarding the cancellation of “Huey Lewis and the News” from the Taste of Joliet. “We regret to inform you that Huey Lewis has cancelled all of his 2018 tour dates due to illness. We are working to secure a headliner for Friday night at the Taste of Joliet, and hope to have an announcement shortly. Thank you for your patience as we work through this process. Information on receiving refunds will be available early next week.”