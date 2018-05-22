Hufford Junior High Students Remember the Holocaust 05 22 2018

Students from the Individual Education Program at Hufford Junior High School recently participated in a Holocaust Remembrance Service to remember the victims of the Holocaust at the Joliet Jewish Congregation. The students used song, dance, art, music, readings, and pictures to remember the 1.5 million children who lost their lives in the Holocaust. The program was a culminating event that tied into what the students learned in their language arts unit on courage and social studies genocide unit. The program was directed by Hufford I.E. Teacher Jeannine Janicki.