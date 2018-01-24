I-80 Is A Mess

Stopped traffic on I-80 EB between Minooka Interchange and Houbolt Rd d ue to icy road conditions. There is a report of a jackknifed semi blocking both lanes of eastbound I-80 just after Shepley Road. Traffic squeezing by the right side. Then another jackknifed semi-trailer has I-80 closed westbound between Oak Park Avenue and Harlem Avenue. WJOL listeners reporting there were stuck on I-80 between Minooka and I-55 for three hours. IDOT says it could be several hours before the roads clear out.