I-DOT Wants People To See Motorcycles

It’s that time of year, time for motorcycles to roar across Illinois. And it’s time, the Illinois Department of Transportation says, for drivers to see motorcycles. I-DOT says awareness, both from people on bikes and people in cars, is the best safety tool on the street. I-DOT says motorcyclists make up just three percent of the people on Illinois’ roads, but account for 15 percent of the people killed in accidents on the state’s highways.