I-DOT Wants People To See Motorcycles
By Evan Bredeson
|
May 14, 2018 @ 1:03 PM

It’s that time of year, time for motorcycles to roar across Illinois. And it’s time, the Illinois Department of Transportation says, for drivers to see motorcycles. I-DOT says awareness, both from people on bikes and people in cars, is the best safety tool on the street. I-DOT says motorcyclists make up just three percent of the people on Illinois’ roads, but account for 15 percent of the people killed in accidents on the state’s highways.

