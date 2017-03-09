IDOC Reveals Reason For Transferring Drew Peterson

FILE - In this May 8, 2009, file photo, former Bolingbrook, Ill., police officer Drew Peterson arrives for court in Joliet, Ill. On Tuesday, May 31, 2016, jurors in Chester, Ill., found Peterson guilty of trying to hire someone to kill the prosecutor who helped convict him in his third wife's death. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

The Illinois Dept of Corrections is revealing why they moved Drew Peterson to a federal prison in Indiana. IDOC tells Channel 9 TV in Chicago the move was requested because the former Bolingbrook police officer was labeled a “threat to safety and security of the department.” Peterson was transferred last month from a downstate correctional center to a prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. He is serving time for killing his third wife and trying to hire a hit man to kill the prosecutor who put him behind bars.