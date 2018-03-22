IDOT and City of Joliet to Hold I-55 Project Public Meeting

The Illinois Department of Transportation, in partnership with the City of Joliet, will host a public meeting on April 11th regarding the proposed improvements of Interstate 55 from Interstate 80 to U.S. 52 in Will County. The purpose of the meeting is to present alternatives, provide an update on the project, review data and introduce the purpose and need statement, The public is encouraged to attend and provide comment. Exhibits will be on display and an audio-visual presentation will be shown continuously during the meeting. Project team members will be available to discuss the project and to answer questions. The public meeting will take place on Wednesday, April 11th, at Joliet Junior College located at 1215 Houbolt Road in Joliet inside the Building “U” Auditorium.