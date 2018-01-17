IDOT to Hold Public Meeting on Interstate 80 at Joliet Junior College

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced a public meeting on Wednesday, January 31st, to discuss a study for proposed improvements to Interstate 80 from Ridge Road to U.S. 30. The meeting will provide updates on the status of the project and to obtain public input on the plans. The public meeting on Interstate 80 will take place on Wednesday, January 31st from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Joliet Junior College Event Center at 1215 Houbolt Road.