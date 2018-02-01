IDOT Proposes Rebuilding Of Des Plaines River Bridge On I-80

At the IDOT public meeting at Joliet Jr. College Wednesday, the main takeaway was the intention to improve I-80 from Minooka to New Lenox. The biggest change would be the rebuild of the Des Plaines River Bridge. The exiting Des Plaines River Bridge is a truss bridge, which cannot be widened to add lanes or shoulders. The bridge also cannot be rebuilt in the same location due to traffic and construction impacts. The existing bridges are only three lanes wide which would necessitate reducing traffic during construction to one lane causing severe traffic delays.

Three new alignment alternatives for the Des Plaines River Bridge are being studied. The three options include a far north alignment which will displace 28 residents, a tight north alignment displacing 16 residents and a tight south which will displace 9 residents. IDOT project manage Steven Schilke says this one of the most difficult projects he’s worked on.

The other major change would be the Chicago Street interchange at I-80 will be redone. Chicago Street is going to become stacking lanes going southbound on Route 53 and northbound Route 53 getting onto westbound I-80 will become a flyover. Additionally, there would be minor improvements to Larkin, Center, Richards and Briggs streets.

The Southbound I-55 ramp to eastbound I-80 will become a flyover, the other three ramps will stay the same. There will be auxiliary lanes between Houbolt and Briggs.

The proposed improvements to I-80 will include adding lanes as shown by the above graph. The interstate will open up to a maximum of 8 lanes east of the Des Plaines River Bridge and Richards Street. The additional lanes could further cause traffic headaches as motorists have to merge back to existing lanes.

The project will cost about a billion dollars and take 3 construction seasons to complete.