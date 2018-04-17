IDOT to Work on U.S. 52/53 Bridge in Joliet

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that work on the US 52/53 Bridge over Hickory Creek will begin on Wednesday, April 18, 2018. The work is anticipated to be completed by Saturday, June 30, 2018. There will not be a posted detour. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and should use alternate routes if possible. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment. For additional information contact The Illinois Department of Transportation at 847-705-4000.

City of Joliet Press Release