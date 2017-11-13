IHSA Football Semifinal Game Times for Will County Teams By Evan Bredeson | Nov 13, 2017 @ 12:48 AM Class 8A Maine South at Lincoln-Way East Sat 6:00 P.M. Class 6A Nazareth Academy at Providence Catholic Sat 2:00 P.M. Class 4A Morris vs Chicago Raby at Hanson Stadium Sat 4:00 P.M. Related Content Indiana Mother Accused of Leaving Child in Unatten... Illinois Lawmakers #MeToo Letter Naperville Amtrak Shooting Victim Identified, Char... “Flags of Valor” Presentation At Jolie... I-DOT Has Eclipse Safe Driving Tips Fatal Accident in Plainfield Under Investigation