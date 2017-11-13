IHSA Football Semifinal Game Times for Will County Teams
By Evan Bredeson
Nov 13, 2017 @ 12:48 AM

Class 8A

Maine South at Lincoln-Way East                             Sat 6:00 P.M.

 

Class 6A

Nazareth Academy at Providence Catholic             Sat 2:00 P.M.

 

Class 4A

Morris vs Chicago Raby at Hanson Stadium          Sat 4:00 P.M.

