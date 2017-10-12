IHSA to Increase Pitch Count for High School Baseball Playoffs

High school baseball mangers in Illinois are getting a bit more leeway ahead of next year’s playoffs. The IHSA, which oversees high school sports in Illinois, yesterday voted to increase the pitch count for high school baseball to 115. That’s 10 more pitches than last year. The IHSA placed a cap on the number of times a young man can throw the ball in an effort to avoid injuries. IHSA executive director Craig Anderson says the extra pitches should still be within the safe range for high school baseball players.