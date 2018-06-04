IHSA Starting E-Sports Division

At least one western Illinois high school could be among the first to field an e-sports team this fall. The IHSA is looking to gauge the popularity of e-sports, essentially competitive video games. Orion High School, in Henry County, is one of the schools reportedly considering their own team. There are a number of other schools across the state who are also looking at teams. The IHSA said last week that teams can start practicing in August, games will start in October and run through January.
Comments