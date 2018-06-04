IHSA Starting E-Sports Division

In this Aug. 25, 2017, photo, Connor Nguyen, at right, and Griffin Williams, second from right, compete in a "Super Smash Bros. Melee" tournament at the Shine eSports festival at the Seaport World Trade Center in Boston. Griffin, 21, is captain of an esports team at the University of California, Irvine, and Nguyen, 23, is a graduate of the school. The University of California, Irvine, is among a growing number of U.S. schools starting to offer scholarships to students who compete in esports, competitive video-game playing. (AP Photo/Collin Binkley)

At least one western Illinois high school could be among the first to field an e-sports team this fall. The IHSA is looking to gauge the popularity of e-sports, essentially competitive video games. Orion High School, in Henry County, is one of the schools reportedly considering their own team. There are a number of other schools across the state who are also looking at teams. The IHSA said last week that teams can start practicing in August, games will start in October and run through January.