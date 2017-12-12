IKEA Hiring Event Wednesday December 13th

IKEA Distribution Center is holding a hiring event on Wednesday, December 13th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eric Poli manager of the Joliet Distribution Center says bring you resume.

Greeters will introduce applicants to hiring managers for walk-in, on-site interviews. You’re advised to bring your resume. IKEA has recently been recognized for its new parental leave policy. They offer four months paid time off for employees welcoming a child into their families. Plus, new minimum wage structure based on local living costs instead of the cost of labor.

IKEA’s new Distribution Center in Joliet will open in the summer of 2018. This is a 1.2 million square foot distribution hub which will serve the inventory needs of IKEA stores throughout the midwest as well as customer fulfillment.

The facility boars high density storage, coupled with automated storage and retrieval systems that include order-picking making the Joliet site a highly efficient operation. This is the first of its kind for IKEA, Poli says if this kind of automated operation succeeds, companies from around the world will develop similar centers. The Joliet Distribution Center will employ 250 to 300 people once it’s fully operational next summer.