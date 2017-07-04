IL Senate Overrides Governor’s Budget Bills Veto

Illinois’ budget battle isn’t taking a holiday. The state’s Democratic controlled Senate voted to override Republican Governor Bruce Rauner’s veto of spending and tax hike bills aimed at ending the stalemate. In his veto message, Rauner blasted lawmakers for passing budget measures that would make the state’s financial problems worse. The Senate passed the bills earlier today and quickly convened to override the vetoes. The House is expected to follow suit. The battle between the Governor and the legislature has left Illinois without a fiscal budget for two years and threatens to push the state’s credit rating to ‘junk’ status.