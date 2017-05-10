A controversial abortion bill is headed to Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner’s desk after clearing the state’s Senate today. Lawmakers approved the bill this afternoon on a vote of 33 to 22. The measure would allow the state to pay for abortions for state employees and people on Medicaid. The Republican governor is on record as saying he’ll veto the measure because it would expand publicly funded abortions. The Catholic church is also opposed to the plan.
Illinois Abortion Bill Heads To Governor Rauner’s Desk
|
May 10, 2017 @ 3:43 PM