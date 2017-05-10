Illinois Abortion Bill Heads To Governor Rauner’s Desk
By Evan Bredeson
|
May 10, 2017 @ 3:43 PM

A controversial abortion bill is headed to Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner’s desk after clearing the state’s Senate today.  Lawmakers approved the bill this afternoon on a vote of 33 to 22.  The measure would allow the state to pay for abortions for state employees and people on Medicaid.  The Republican governor is on record as saying he’ll veto the measure because it would expand publicly funded abortions.  The Catholic church is also opposed to the plan.

Related Content

A Thanksgiving Present For Motorists Who Use Brigg...
Plainfield Police Warn of Phone Scams
USF AD Dave Laketa Previews Joliet Area Sports Hal...
Toddler Found Unresponsive In Homer Glen Swimming ...
Joliet Mayor Has New Emergency Powers
Another Accident on Jackson Street Bridge
Comments