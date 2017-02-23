Illinois AFSCME Executive Director Tells WJOL Strike Authorized

Illinois AFSCME Executive Director Roberta Lynch Talks to Kevin Kollins

If contract negotiations continue to get bogged down, the union representing state, county and municipal employees in Illinois has been authorized to strike. The state council of AFSCME announced the results today of three weeks of voting by the membership. Officials say 81-percent of the union’s members voted in favor of the strike authorization. The union contract expired nearly two years ago. Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner says union leaders will say anything to avoid negotiating a contract that is “fair to both taxpayers and state employees.”